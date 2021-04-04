Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.71% of Direxion Work From Home ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,535,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 593.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Direxion Work From Home ETF stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.21. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $76.45.

