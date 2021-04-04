Virtu Financial LLC Has $875,000 Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 20.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 335.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 236.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

PRLB opened at $120.03 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $286.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

