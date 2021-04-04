Virtu Financial LLC Invests $841,000 in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $31,918,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WISH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 180,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,287. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $346,350.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

