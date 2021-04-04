Virtu Financial LLC Invests $897,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 792 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,310.55.

SHOP opened at $1,155.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,223.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,114.50. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.55 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.93, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

