Virtu Financial LLC Invests $978,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $176.50 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $79.22 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

