Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.81 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.