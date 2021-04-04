Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNRSU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRSU. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greenrose Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Greenrose Acquisition by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 514,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 14,135 shares in the last quarter.

Greenrose Acquisition stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92.

About Greenrose Acquisition

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

