Virtu Financial LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $760.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $751.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $747.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $738.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $745.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.