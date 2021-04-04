Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($1.60). Vistra reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 353.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistra will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $2.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vistra.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

VST stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,750.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Vistra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 820.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vistra by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $157,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

