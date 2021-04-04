Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,646 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $50.04 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $51.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

