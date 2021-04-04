Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $38,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,951 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

NYSE:IR opened at $49.61 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

