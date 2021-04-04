Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $4.43 Million in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 212,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. HSBC downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of BKR opened at $21.73 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

