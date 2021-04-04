Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 23.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average of $234.47.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

