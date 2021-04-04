Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $3.70 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $873,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 31.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $105.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $113.79.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on WD. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,484 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,323. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

