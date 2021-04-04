Voyager Token Price Down 18.5% This Week (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $891.36 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for $4.01 or 0.00006842 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00053210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00696491 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027965 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

