W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of W.W. Grainger worth $29,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

GWW stock opened at $406.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.93. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.89 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

