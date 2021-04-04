Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Cap of $22.06 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and $90,389.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,031,116 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

