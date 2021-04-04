Walleye Capital LLC Invests $111,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,819 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $13.02 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $967.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

