Walleye Capital LLC Invests $194,000 in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEBCU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,700,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $13,500,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000.

NEBCU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

