Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,482 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,969,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $3,870,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter worth about $2,419,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN opened at $8.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

