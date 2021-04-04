Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $6,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTSU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Spartacus Acquisition Profile

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.