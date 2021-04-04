Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,100 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

