Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTIVU. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

