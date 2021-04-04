Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.05.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.11.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.