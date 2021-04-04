WAM Microcap Limited (WMI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04 on April 19th

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

WAM Microcap Company Profile

WAM Microcap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of micro-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than $300 million.

