Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $89.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.73.

LSI stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $89.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 301,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,699,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

