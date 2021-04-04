Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 19,320 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,320 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 92,928 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $90,214. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market cap of $377.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

