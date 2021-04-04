Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,802 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,902 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.46 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $719.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

