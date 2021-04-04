Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,756 shares of company stock worth $546,361. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $56.18 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.81 million, a PE ratio of 702.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

