Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $846.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.