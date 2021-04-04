Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,590 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,461,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

