Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.87. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 922,500 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.18 million and a P/E ratio of 21.02.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.1533149 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

