Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE WES opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WES. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 440.3% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 2,466,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,150 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,589,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 45.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

