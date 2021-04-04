Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Sells $126,739.08 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Andrew R. Jones sold 36,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $126,739.08.

Shares of WHLR opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.40. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

