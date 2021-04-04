Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.85.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at $9,648,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Lyft by 59.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

