Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 36,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

