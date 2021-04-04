XMax (XMX) Market Cap Hits $9.04 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. XMax has a market cap of $9.04 million and $1.37 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One XMax token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XMax alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.36 or 0.00686268 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00027660 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,246,888,725 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.