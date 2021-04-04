Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of YZCAY stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

