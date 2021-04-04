Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $104.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce $104.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.18 million to $143.51 million. Galapagos posted sales of $117.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $496.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.77 million to $645.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $564.26 million, with estimates ranging from $218.41 million to $780.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPG shares. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,929,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Galapagos by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $233.14.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

