Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.25 Million

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report sales of $81.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.67 million and the lowest is $79.58 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $80.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $324.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $330.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $330.48 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 1,545,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 163,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.