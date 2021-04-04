Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.25 Million

Brokerages expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to report sales of $81.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.67 million and the lowest is $79.58 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $80.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $324.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $330.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $330.48 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 1,545,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 163,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

