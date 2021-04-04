Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.55 Million

Analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce sales of $196.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.91 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $196.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $850.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $840.51 million to $859.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,458,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 78.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 93,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 41,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,180. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

