Zacks: Analysts Expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to announce $310.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.68 million to $313.37 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $229.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. 222,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,127. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,792 shares of company stock worth $5,795,418. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after buying an additional 410,933 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in NETGEAR by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETGEAR (NTGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.