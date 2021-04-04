Zacks: Analysts Expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post $240.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.67 million and the highest is $245.00 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $445.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The company had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 1,681,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,601,309. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,970,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,717,000 after buying an additional 7,703,779 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $12,842,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 709.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 754,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 661,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.