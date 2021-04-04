Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. Bruker posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 309,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

