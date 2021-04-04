Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Flex posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Flex’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after buying an additional 103,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Flex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,768,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 108,643 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 529.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 363,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 305,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,587,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 470,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. Flex has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

