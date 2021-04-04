Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $775,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.