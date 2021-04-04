Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will report $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.17. 995,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.40.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in M&T Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

