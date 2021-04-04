Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post $0.55 EPS

Brokerages predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.34. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.28. The company had a trading volume of 633,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $99.64.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.