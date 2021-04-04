Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce $180.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $181.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $747.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $920.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $859.72 million, with estimates ranging from $782.00 million to $922.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 820,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $13.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

