Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Strong Sell

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.20.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $72.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 17.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 151,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

